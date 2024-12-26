La Paloma celebrates trimester 1 achievements

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – On Dec. 6, La Paloma Elementary honored the exceptional efforts of its fifth and sixth-grade students during the Trimester 1 Awards Ceremony. The event celebrated academic excellence, positive contributions, and outstanding attendance, highlighting the dedication of students and the supportive school community.
Award highlights
Perfect Attendance: 116 students overall, with 48 recognized individually.
Citizenship: 42 students honored for kindness and responsibility.
Math Fluency: 30 students celebrated for mastering math skills.
Achievement: 17 students recognized for academic grow...
