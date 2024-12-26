Planning Commission approves Major Use Permit modification for Hoxie Ranch Road wireless facility

The county’s Planning Commission approved a modification to a Major Use Permit allowing a wireless telecommunication facility on Hoxie Ranch Road.

The Planning Commission’s 7-0 vote Dec. 6 approved relocating and installing new antennas on top of a false water tower. The height will be increased from 30 to 45 feet, and the permit’s expiration date was extended to Dec. 6, 2039. The modification covers two of the three wireless facilities on the Bonsall site.

The property in the 29500 block of Hoxie Ranch Road totals 3.0 acres and has A70, or limited agricultural, zoning and a Semi‑Rural SR-4 la...