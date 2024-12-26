Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Protecting your home during holiday travels

Last updated Dec 27, 2024 12:23am0
Share

FALLBROOK – Heading out for a holiday vacation is always exciting, but it’s important to make sure your home stays safe and secure while you’re away. Whether you’re visiting family, relaxing on a beach, or exploring a new destination, a few simple precautions can give you peace of mind.

From securing entry points to setting up smart home devices, these safety tips will help protect your property and keep everything in order so you can focus on enjoying your trip!

Here are some safety tips to help protect your home while you’re away:

Notify a trusted neighbor

Letting a trusted neighbor know you...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/27/2024 21:29