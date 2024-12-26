Encore Social Club enjoys the season

FALLBROOK – Encore Social Club enjoyed the month of December with a special lineup of Christmas and holiday gatherings. They opened the season with their Annual Christmas Brunch. The stage was set with each table uniquely and beautifully decorated, live piano music, and a feast fit for a king.

With a full house, everyone enjoyed visiting and dining together. It was a beautiful gathering, and a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season. Encore continued in its Christmas spirit by participating in the Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade.

Will Hoctor drove his red classic Chevrolet Bel Air as a...