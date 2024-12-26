Watercolors and mixed metals on display at library

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library are once again pleased to celebrate talented regional artists in two new art exhibitions, "WaterWorks 2" in the Community Room and Mixed Metal Sculpture on the Reading Patio. The exhibits are free and everyone is welcome to enjoy these beautiful works.

The exhibits will be on display from Jan. 6 thru Feb. 28. A special afternoon reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Come meet the artists and enjoy music and light refreshments.

Bringing her mixed metal wire and plate sculpture from San Diego, Mary Lou Owen shows that skill,...