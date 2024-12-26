BUSD commits to the future

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District has a long history of academic excellence and community engagement. Established in 1895, the district began as a one-room schoolhouse, which still stands on the Bonsall Elementary campus today. Thanks to restoration efforts led by the Bonsall Woman's Club and the Bonsall Education Foundation, the Old Schoolhouse was used for school and community events in 2024 for the first time in decades.

Students brought the landmark to life during the BHS Annual Car Show by conducting activities like face painting and balloon art in the refurbished classroom. The O...