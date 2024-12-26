County awarded grant to waive permit fees for Home Cooking Program

Are you interested in becoming a home kitchen operator? The county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) received a grant from the state to waive permit fees for those who want to operate a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO).

MEHKOs are home kitchens that operate as mini restaurants. The opportunity to run a business without the overhead costs and infrastructure required of a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant facility is a game-changer for the existing MEHKOs participants.

“There are so many people that have been able to enter the food industry and fulfill l...