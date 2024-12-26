Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County awarded grant to waive permit fees for Home Cooking Program

Shauni Lyles, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Dec 30, 2024 1:11pm0
Are you interested in becoming a home kitchen operator? The county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) received a grant from the state to waive permit fees for those who want to operate a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO).

MEHKOs are home kitchens that operate as mini restaurants. The opportunity to run a business without the overhead costs and infrastructure required of a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant facility is a game-changer for the existing MEHKOs participants.

“There are so many people that have been able to enter the food industry and fulfill l...

 

