La Paloma fourth graders dig into conservation

La Paloma students learn the basics of plant care and planting.

FALLBROOK – La Paloma Elementary's fourth-grade students recently partnered with volunteers from the Fallbrook community for a hands-on planting project focused on conservation and environmental stewardship. The event brought together students, teachers, and community members to pot a variety of plants for a local land conservancy, blending classroom learning with meaningful, real-world impact.

A group of enthusiastic volunteers from the surrounding Fallbrook area visited the classrooms to guide students through the planting process. Together, they explored the importance of conservation and h...

 

