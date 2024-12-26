Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

State secures federal approval and unprecedented support to help Californians with behavioral health challenges

Last updated Dec 27, 2024 12:32am0
Share

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Dec. 16 that the state has received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its proposed Behavioral Health Community-Based Organized Networks of Equitable Care and Treatment (BH-CONNECT) demonstration waiver. The waiver comes after Governor Newsom traveled to Washington, DC to advocate for its approval.

“Californians will soon have more support and more people providing support thanks to the approval by the Biden-Harris Administration of California’s innovative efforts to transform our state’s mental health syste...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 