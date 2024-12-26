State secures federal approval and unprecedented support to help Californians with behavioral health challenges

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Dec. 16 that the state has received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its proposed Behavioral Health Community-Based Organized Networks of Equitable Care and Treatment (BH-CONNECT) demonstration waiver. The waiver comes after Governor Newsom traveled to Washington, DC to advocate for its approval.

“Californians will soon have more support and more people providing support thanks to the approval by the Biden-Harris Administration of California’s innovative efforts to transform our state’s mental health syste...