Sustainable holidays made simple: how and where to recycle real Christmas Trees

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Did you know a Christmas tree can take hundreds of years to decompose in a landfill due to lack of oxygen?

San Diego residents can help prevent waste and save landfill space by transforming their old Christmas trees into nutrient rich compost or mulch. When Christmas trees are recycled, they embark on a new journey that benefits the environment and the community.

Through processes like mulching or composting, these trees are broken down into valuable organic material that enriches soil with essential nutrients. This process not only reduces the amount of waste sent to landfi...