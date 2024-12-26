Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

UC Master Gardener of San Diego County's 'labor of love' improves health of older adults

Last updated Dec 27, 2024 2:1am0
Share
count

Shital Parikh, left, and a few of the residents who help maintain the Belden Community Garden. Village News/Saoimanu Sope photo

count

Saoimanu Sope / UC Agriculture and Natural Resources

The Belden Village Apartments in Clairemont Mesa East of San Diego is home to a diverse population of older adults. Shital Parikh, a UC Master Gardener of San Diego County, took the initiative to build a garden that grows food and encourages residents to spend more time outdoors, getting their hands dirty alongside neighbors.

Almost a year ago, Parikh – a UC Master Gardener since 2014 – proposed to develop a community garden within the low-income residential facility with the intention that the residents would manage it independently overtim...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/27/2024 21:41