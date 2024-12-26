BUSD approves additional guardrail and chain-link fence extension

Additional guardrail will be installed at the new Bonsall Elementary School pedestrian pathway, and the chain-link fence will be extended.

The Bonsall Unified School District board voted 5-0 Nov. 20 to award Crown Fence Company a contract for the work. The Chula Vista company will install 49 linear feet of guardrail 42 inches high and five linear feet of chain-link fence six feet in height.

“This is to improve the safety and functionality of the entrance to Bonsall Elementary School. Keeping our campuses safe is a top priority of the district,” said BUSD Superintendent Heather Golly.

In Octobe...