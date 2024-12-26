BUSD approves architectural agreement to reconfigure SMS/BHS kitchen

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
The Bonsall Unified School district board approved an agreement for architectural services to reconfigure the kitchen at the campus shared by Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School.
The 5-0 vote Nov. 20 approved a contract with MPGA Architecture, which is based in Carlsbad, to develop the reconfiguration plans. The $9,500 the school district will pay covers $8,000 for drawings and specifications with the remaining $1,500 funding the process for approval by the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality, which regulates food service establishments.
“The kitchen reconfigurat...
