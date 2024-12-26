Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT take young man into custody in Bonsall

Bystander video of incident: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/uctanl-74dQ

An incident occurred on Nov. 27, the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, that concerned several onlookers. What was reported to VIllage News was that a young man who seemed to be in crisis was being "pepper sprayed" by Sheriffs. There was no report available at the time.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Media Relations department, "Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation responded to a call about an intoxicated man refusing to leave the supermarket located in the 5200 block of S. Mission Road in Bonsall. When deputies arrived, the man became combative. He then grabbed a metal trashcan lid and used it as a shield while shoving his other hand inside a backpack. The man then told deputies he had a gun in the backpack and would shoot them and their K-9 if they released the dog on him. Deputies immediately backed away. They then set up a perimeter while trying to de-escalate the situation. They deployed irritant-filled projectiles around the man in the hopes he would surrender; however, he remained combative. Deputies from the Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) were called in. The man, identified as Sean Bushnell, age 22, was finally taken into custody after SED Deputies used a conductive energy device [Taser]. Bushnell appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis, so he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. He was later booked into the Vista Detention Facility for resisting arrest."