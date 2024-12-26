Driver Dies in Rainbow Canyon Road Crash After Friend Alerts Authorities

TEMECULA, Calif. — A 23-year-old Hemet man was killed early Monday after his car veered off Rainbow Canyon Road and crashed into a large rock, authorities said.

The incident occurred on December 30, 2024, at approximately 12:08 a.m., when the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road, just south of the Temecula city limit. For reasons still under investigation, the driver made an unsafe turning movement, causing the car to leave the roadway and descend a steep embankment.

The vehicle came to rest approximately 150 to 200 feet down the canyon after striking a large rock, sustaining major damage.

Authorities were alerted to the crash when the driver's friend, who was on the phone with him at the time, reported hearing a collision and hearing an Apple Watch crash notification. The friend provided an approximate location, which was confirmed by the crash notification system.

First responders arrived on the scene and worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle and bring him up the canyon. Despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the crash to determine the cause. No further details are available at this time.