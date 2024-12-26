Fallbrook resident's cooking show 'It's a Party' premieres in January

Makenzie Rubish, a five-year resident of Fallbrook and the winner of "The Great American Baking Show," is embarking on an exciting new journey. Her cooking show, "It's a Party," will debut in January on Amazon Prime and the Food Network, showcasing her culinary talents and love for entertaining.

Rubish, a self-taught cook, hopes her approach will resonate with home cooks. "I look at recipes every day. I'm an amateur," she shared, highlighting her relatable perspective. This amateur status was a prerequisite for entering "The Great American Baking Show," which barred professional chefs from com...