FUESD welcomes new and returning trustees

FALLBROOK – On the evening of Dec. 12, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District held a special ceremony to swear in newly elected and re-elected trustees. Superintendent Monika Hazel administered the oath of office to Maria G. Moran (Trustee Area 4) and Lief Hansen (Trustee Area 2), along with returning board members Ricardo Favela (Trustee Area 3) and Frank Golbeck (Trustee Area 1).

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the board held its annual organizational meeting to nominate and vote on officers for the 2025 school year. Mary McBride was elected President of the Governing Board, with...