Palomar College Governing Board elects officers for 2025

Village News/Courtesy photo count

The Palomar College Governing Board includes, from left, Secretary Yvette Marie Acosta, Student Trustee Reagan Barham, Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Trustee Dr. Judy Patacsil, Trustee Roberto Rodriguez, President Jacqueline Kaiser, and Vice President Holly Hamilton-Bleakley.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Governing Board held its annual election of officers during an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Jacqueline Kaiser, who represents trustee Area 5 and lives in Fallbrook, was elected as the new Board President. Area 4 Trustee Dr. Holly Hamilton-Bleakley will serve as the Board Vice President and Trustee Yvette Marie Acosta of Area 2 was elected as Board Secretary. Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Superintendent/President of Palomar College, was elected Secretary to the Board.

The Governing Board also voted to continue its current meeting schedule on the second a...

 

