Person jumps from Lilac Bridge, disrupting traffic on I-15

This is an early version story. Village News is waiting for official responses from local agencies who responded to the scene.

An unidentified person reportedly jumped from the Lilac Bridge on Saturday night, Dec. 28, causing a grisly scene that temporarily closed lanes on Interstate 15.

According to Cal Fire Capt. Cornette, at 10:58 pm they received a report that a man was down on the northbound lanes of I-15 near West Lilac Rd. He said their crews confirmed obvious signs of death and the CHP took over the investigation.

Official reports from California Highway Patrol (CHP) have not been released as of yet.

Eyewitnesses on social media described a chaotic aftermath, stating the person struck a vehicle traveling below the bridge. The impact reportedly resulted in the body being dragged along the freeway, with blood and body parts scattered across at least two lanes.

Authorities closed all lanes of northbound I-15 while emergency crews responded to the scene. Two lanes were reopened shortly, but delays persisted as investigators worked to clear the area.

No further details about the person's identity or the condition of the driver whose car was struck were immediately available.

The Lilac Bridge, which spans Interstate 15 near Fallbrook, has been the site of previous incidents involving individuals jumping onto the freeway.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

For more information about the Lilac Bridge, go to: https://issuu.com/villagenewsinc/docs/sb_2024_fallbrook_final_lr page 102.