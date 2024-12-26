Rainbow Water celebrates a historic year of accomplishments and accolades

FALLBROOK – For the past 70 years, Rainbow Water has worked to continuously improve and welcome innovation with a mission to deliver safe and reliable water to the community. In 2024, Rainbow Water made significant progress in its commitment to serve the community through completion of key projects to improve infrastructure, a historic detachment, expansion of community outreach, and numerous accomplishments to position the water agency for future success.

The most pivotal change in the history of Rainbow Water was the finalization of the year's long process of detachment from San Diego Water...