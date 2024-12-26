Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Reducing and stabilizing water bills has been FPUD's focus for 2024

Village News/Courtesy photo count

Community leaders who worked on the campaign to switch water wholesalers to Eastern Municipal Water District turn a ceremonial valve, demonstrating the switch from the San Diego County Water Authority to Eastern by turning a valve at a special board meeting on April 31; from left are Stephani Baxter, Tom Kennedy, Lila Hargrove, Eileen Delaney, Chris Brown, Aldo Alvidres, Leticia Maldonado-Stamos, Dan Coxe, Paula Coxe, Rollin Bush, Jeniene Domercq and Darren Pudgil.

FALLBROOK – After a 70-year legal battle to gain access to less expensive local water from the Santa Margarita River, and a four-year legal battle to switch water wholesalers, we're looking at our next steps.

This year at the Fallbrook Public Utility District, we've been concentrating on doing everything we can to save you money. From switching water wholesalers and reducing your bill in 2024, to maximizing the use of less expensive local water – this has been a big year.

On Jan. 1, 2024, we officially detached from the San Diego County Water Authority and began buying cheaper wholesale water...

 

