Reducing and stabilizing water bills has been FPUD's focus for 2024

FALLBROOK – After a 70-year legal battle to gain access to less expensive local water from the Santa Margarita River, and a four-year legal battle to switch water wholesalers, we're looking at our next steps.

This year at the Fallbrook Public Utility District, we've been concentrating on doing everything we can to save you money. From switching water wholesalers and reducing your bill in 2024, to maximizing the use of less expensive local water – this has been a big year.

On Jan. 1, 2024, we officially detached from the San Diego County Water Authority and began buying cheaper wholesale water...