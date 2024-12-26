Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff Martinez stands firm against Supervisors' new immigration policy

Julie Reeder, Publisher | Last updated Dec 27, 2024
Village News/Courtesy photo

Sheriff Kelly Martinez

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez is standing firm against the San Diego County Board of Supervisors' new immigration policy, which aims to limit cooperation between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Despite the board's recent vote to prohibit such cooperation, Martinez has said she will continue to follow state law, which permits some level of collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

