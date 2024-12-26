Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Workers of the Week work on holidays

Village News/David Landry photo

Fallbrook's Thanksgiving Day workers include the staff at Denny's, from left, Dave Costillo (service assistant), Mayte Linares Leon (cook), Nadia Chaves (cook), Sarah Montijo (server), Marlene Zaragoza (host), Marisol Flores (white shirt manager), Sofia Soto (server), Bianca Armenta (server), Susana Hernandez (cook), Marie Tomas (cook), and Luis Garcia (server). You can see these people at Denny's located at 713 South Main Avenue. These workers sacrificed their Thanksgiving holiday for their customers and deserve to be applauded.

 

