Battery storage facility update

Over the past year, we’ve discussed extensively the challenges and risks associated with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), particularly their safety concerns when located near homes and sensitive areas. This week, the Board of Supervisors took an important step toward addressing these concerns.

This year alone, three BESS facilities have caught fire in San Diego County, including the Otay Mesa facility, which burned for over two weeks. These incidents underscore the urgency of improving safety measures for these projects.

In response to these events, the board voted to receive the “San Diego County BESS Best Practices Report” and implement interim guidelines based on its recommendations. These measures aim to make BESS projects safer for our communities while ensuring we stay ahead of evolving technology.

Key highlights of today’s decision:

· Interim guidelines implementation: County Fire will adopt updated standards, requiring technical studies, plume modeling, and safety measures such as 100-foot setbacks between project sites and property lines.

· Enhanced collaboration: County Fire will continue working with industry leaders to refine best practices as technology advances.

· Future statewide fire codes: With state-level fire codes for BESS expected next year, these interim guidelines provide a critical bridge to protect public safety.

· Procedural clarifications: The Fire Chief has the authority to implement these guidelines without needing further board action, allowing for prompt and effective implementation.

Safety for our residents remains our top priority. These updated regulations are a step forward in protecting our communities while continuing to research and improve the safety of BESS technology.

As always, we remain committed to balancing innovation with public safety and will revisit this issue as new information and technologies become available.

Thank you for your engagement in this vital matter. Together, we are working to safeguard our neighborhoods and ensure a safer future.