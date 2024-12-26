BUSD adjusts compensation for summer sports staff

The Bonsall Unified School District had a summer sports program this year, but there was confusion about the compensation for the two BUSD classified employees who were coaches. The issue was rectified at the Nov. 20 BUSD board meeting.

A 5-0 vote approved compensation of $40 per hour for the classified staff members who coached volleyball and softball. They were initially paid $26.57 per hour.

“They are both classified staff members throughout the school year, yet also dedicate their time to serving students within CIF competition,” said BUSD Superintendent Heather Golly.

