Warriors take 9-1 boys basketball record into Winter Break

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 30, 2024 1:42pm0
Fallbrook's Teague Lucy takes a jump shot during the varsity boys basketball game against Tri City Christian, Dec. 21. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

A Dec. 19 win at San Diego Jewish Academy gave Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team a 9-1 record entering Winter Break.

"The guys are playing hard. They're defending," said Fallbrook coach Jonathan Terry.

The 2023-24 Warriors, who did not participate in a Winter Break tournament, had a 7-6 record during the Calendar Year 2023 portion of their season. Last season's team was 5-5 after 10 games.

Two of last season's starters were seniors. Current seniors Xavier Charland and Evan Thomas started during 2023-24 as did 2024-25 junior Elliott Watkins. Petey Pizzo, who is now a junior, started...

 

