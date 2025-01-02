Belmont University announces fall 2024 Dean's List honorees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont University recently released the Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester. Approximately 53% of the university's 7,175 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2024 Dean's List, including two from Fallbrook, Marisa Monasterio and Anay Garcia.

"Earning a place on the Dean's List is an accomplishment that reflects the dedication, talent and resilience of our students who maintain competitive GPAs while concurrently making lasting contributions at Belmont and beyond," said Belmont University Provost Dr. David Gregory. "These scholars have gone above and beyond, match...