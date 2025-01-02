Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall High School speech team speaks up!

Village News/BUSD photos count

Lucas Long and Evan Pepper hoist the Sweepstakes Trophy with Coach Greg Hinchliff.

BONSALL – Bonsall High School's Speech and Debate team is making waves this school year, earning recognition as they venture into new competition categories. At a recent tournament hosted by Helix Charter High School, two standout competitors achieved remarkable success: Kali Morris advanced to the finals in Varsity Informative Speaking, and Jolie Kennedy earned a spot in the finals for Dramatic Interpretation.

"Incorporating Informative Speaking has been a new focus for us this year," noted Coach Greg Hinchliff, who has led the program since its inception eight years ago. This dedication to e...

 

