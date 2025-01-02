Bonsall High School speech team speaks up!

BONSALL – Bonsall High School's Speech and Debate team is making waves this school year, earning recognition as they venture into new competition categories. At a recent tournament hosted by Helix Charter High School, two standout competitors achieved remarkable success: Kali Morris advanced to the finals in Varsity Informative Speaking, and Jolie Kennedy earned a spot in the finals for Dramatic Interpretation.

"Incorporating Informative Speaking has been a new focus for us this year," noted Coach Greg Hinchliff, who has led the program since its inception eight years ago. This dedication to e...