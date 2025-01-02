DAR offers free genealogy workshop

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a genealogy workshop Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

This free workshop is open to the public and recommended to anyone interested in researching their family tree. Knowledgeable volunteer genealogists from the Monserate Chapter will be offering one-on-one assistance to all attendees who should bring any useful data about their family such as names and dates of birth, marriage and death of ancestors as far back as they know.

If they have no information other than their mother and father, they can just bring that. Other helpful data includes:

- Wills, land and probate records

- Census records, Bible records

- Obituaries, tombstone photos, printed family histories

Registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, email [email protected], or call 760-207-9399.

Submitted by the Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.