Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists for inaugural 'Best of Show' art competition

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company is “ringing in the New Year” by presenting its inaugural “Best of Show” art competition. This is an “open theme” show. Any artistic medium may be submitted.

Artwork should be no larger than 24-inches on any side. See entry rules for more detailed information. Entries must be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan. 25.

There are three categories: two-dimensional and three-dimensional with cash prizes awarded in each: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100, and a photography category with cash prizes of first place – $150, second place – $125, and third place – $100. The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a cash prize of $75 for their “Chamber Pick.”

The entries in the competition will be on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, 111 S. Main Ave., from Jan. 28 to Feb. 19.

The People’s Choice Award can be voted on during February at the Chamber office as well.

To register or request the Rules and Entry Form, contact Anita Kimzey, 714-222-2462 or email [email protected].

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at: Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Bonsall Chamber of Commerce in the River Village Shopping Center, Green Art House (1075 S. Mission Road, Ste. D) The Gallery, FAA (119 N. Main Ave.) or download online from http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.