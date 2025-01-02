Fallbrook STEM Academy celebrates academic success at Leadership Rally

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook STEM Academy recently hosted a vibrant Leadership Rally, uniting students, staff, and families to celebrate the school's academic achievements.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Leadership Awards for November, recognizing students who demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their academic pursuits.

Principal Ana Arias opened the rally with an inspiring message, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and collaboration. "Today, we honor not just academic success but the leadership and resilience that define our students,"...