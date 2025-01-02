Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook STEM Academy celebrates academic success at Leadership Rally

Last updated Jan 02, 2025 6:52pm0
Share
Village News/FUESD photos count

Fallbrook STEM Academy students gather for the award ceremony.

count

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook STEM Academy recently hosted a vibrant Leadership Rally, uniting students, staff, and families to celebrate the school's academic achievements.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Leadership Awards for November, recognizing students who demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their academic pursuits.

Principal Ana Arias opened the rally with an inspiring message, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and collaboration. "Today, we honor not just academic success but the leadership and resilience that define our students,"...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/04/2025 23:34