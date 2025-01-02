Republicans to learn about the Shield of David

FALLBROOK – The guest speaker for Republican Women of California – Fallbrook on Friday, Jan. 10 will be Brian Blacher, co-founder of the Shield of David. In 2025, the Republican Women of California-Fallbrook will be celebrating the club’s 75th anniversary.

The Republican Women of California is a women-led organization welcoming both Republican men and women to join in actively educating themselves and promoting conservative traditional American values within the wider community.

They offer dynamic informative speakers, college scholarships for local students, local-state-national political action announcements, special event hosting and participation with other local chapters, and voter assistance.

Friendly and politically informed, they invite everyone to attend their meeting, Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. RSVP to http://rwcfallbrook.org. The cost is $10.

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.