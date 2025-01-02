Stay safe this winter: Why home insurance is key

FALLBROOK â€“ Winter in San Diego may not bring snowstorms, but it still has its challenges for homeowners. Even without freezing temperatures and heavy snow, the season can create unique risks.

Think about it â€“ what happens if a pipe bursts and floods your basement? Or if a heavy storm damages your roof? These arenâ€™t just inconveniences; theyâ€™re expensive problems that can leave you stressed and out of pocket. Thatâ€™s why home insurance is just as important during the California winter months.

Hereâ€™s why it matters:

Heavy rain and flooding

Winter storms in San Diego often bring heavy rain, which...