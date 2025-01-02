Supervisors approve time extension for Live Oak Ranch

The San Diego County Board of supervisors approved a time extension for the completion of the infrastructure required for the planned Live Oak Ranch subdivision.

The supervisors voted 4-0 Dec. 11, with Joel Anderson absent, to approve the time extension. LACA Investments, LLC, and JJJD, LLC., each of whom own 50% of the project, now have until Dec. 11, 2026, to complete the road, water, sewer, and other infrastructure improvements although the homes or other lot improvements themselves are not required to be completed by that date. The supervisors’ action also amended the security to reflect u...