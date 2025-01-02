Tip Clements, April 1, 1925 – Dec. 24, 2023, was the owner of Fallbrook Pharmacy from 1966 to 2013 with his wife, Sandra Clements. They dedicated their time and love to the Fallbrook community. They will be missed by family and friends who love them very much.

Tip and Sandra had three children: David Lawrence Clements (deceased), Richard Allen Clements and Angela Clement Manassee. He is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held Jan. 4, 2025, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92505.