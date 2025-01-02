Vallecitos students make Fleet Week visit to Naval Base San Diego

Fleet Week honors and celebrates the military community, and more than three dozen Vallecitos Elementary School students had a Fleet Week field trip to Naval Base San Diego.

Eighth-grade teacher Samantha Loehr and seventh-grade teacher Ian Liebenberg took more than 20 eighth-grade students and 17 seventh-grade students to San Diego. "It was really awesome for them to get to do that," Liebenberg said.

Vallecitos principal Michelle Peace noted that the military has civilian positions as well as active-duty personnel. "They could see options in military careers," she said.

"We learned about caree...