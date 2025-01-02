Women of the word Bible study offered

FALLBROOK – Women of the community are invited to a Bible Study series titled “Eternal King, Everlasting Kingdom” by Jen Wilkin, a study of the last book of the Bible – the culmination of God’s great story – speaking both a steady word of assurance and a strong call to endure, to the church in every age.

This small group study is scheduled for Jan. 9 through May 22 in the Nalbach Chapel at SonRise Christian Fellowship, Thursday mornings, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

A short four-week evening study, “Esther” “Seeing God when He is silent” is available Thursday evenings Jan. 16, 30, Feb. 13 and 27, 6:30-8 p.m. in the same location. This book of the Bible describes how God uses circumstances and faithful followers to accomplish His acts of compassion and preservation of His people.

All interested women in the community are welcome regardless of church affiliation. For more information, contact SonRise Christian Fellowship at 760-728-5804 or Ann at 760-505-6227.

Submitted by SonRise Christian Fellowship.