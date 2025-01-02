2025 Artists Guild Show opens Jan. 14

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center's 14th Annual Artist Guild Exhibition, opens Jan. 14 (Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Admission is free daily for children and military, and there is no admission fee on Tuesdays for the entire community. Docent tours are available by request.

This annual event showcases local artists' diverse talents. It provides a platform for artists to display their work and engage with the community. The show highlights the creativity of established and emerging talent across the county.

The Artist Guild is composed of local artisans. All are invited to...