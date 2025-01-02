Brunch program includes clutter, veterans and love

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all men, women and children to attend a brunch to bring in the new year in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

For the program, Clutter Cleaners Clutterologist Penny Lambright will be presenting the latest tips on how to organize and remove clutter. In January 2004, Lambright was featured in a segment of "Dateline NBC" for Clutter Cleaners. In early 2010, she filmed a segment for TLC "Hoarders – Buried Alive." She was a member of the Orange Cou...