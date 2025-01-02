Free calendars feature fourth graders' water artwork

FALLBROOK – About 300 Fallbrook fourth graders put their creative caps on for the Fallbrook Public Utility District's annual water conservation poster contest. But only 14 made it into the final product, the 2025 "Be Water Smart" calendar.

Twelve of those winning images appear inside the calendar – one for each of the 12 months of the year; another image is printed on the cover, and another is for January of 2026.

The calendars are available free to shoppers at Albertsons, Major Market, Northgate Market, Grocery Outlet, the Fallbrook Public Utility District office and the Fallbrook Chamber of...