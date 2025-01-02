Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free calendars feature fourth graders' water artwork

At the awards presentation for the FPUD calendar contest are, from left, Noelle Denke, public information officer; Don McDougal, board vice president; Sofia Luciano, first place winner from Maie Ellis Elementary and Jack Bebee, general manager.

FALLBROOK – About 300 Fallbrook fourth graders put their creative caps on for the Fallbrook Public Utility District's annual water conservation poster contest. But only 14 made it into the final product, the 2025 "Be Water Smart" calendar.

Twelve of those winning images appear inside the calendar – one for each of the 12 months of the year; another image is printed on the cover, and another is for January of 2026.

The calendars are available free to shoppers at Albertsons, Major Market, Northgate Market, Grocery Outlet, the Fallbrook Public Utility District office and the Fallbrook Chamber of...

 

