Big need for small pet adopters: SDHS seeks homes for 135 guinea pigs

San Diego – San Diego Humane Society is calling on community members to ring in the new year in a big way by welcoming a small pet into their home! The organization is attempting to find adopters for the 135 guinea pigs in their care at their campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

On Dec. 18, SDHS's Humane Law Enforcement team rescued 51 guinea pigs from an RV home in Ocean Beach after their owner passed away. Once at SDHS shelters, these pets were given medical evaluations and care, and were determined to be in good health.

Now these animals are ready for their second chance, along with the dozens of guinea pigs who were already available for adoption at SDHS. These small, furry friends are adoptable as singles or in bonded pairs, and have been spayed or neutered to prevent unintentional litters.

Guinea pigs make incredible companions, and the organization hopes these deserving animals will find their way into warm hearts and homes this holiday season.

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at San Diego Humane Society campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Visit https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/ to view all available animals.

Submitted by the San Diego Humane Society.