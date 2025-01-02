Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FRHD installs new directors

Lucette Moramarco, Editor | Last updated Jan 02, 2025 6:46pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Anabel Canseco represents Zone 2.

count

Fallbrook Regional Health District installed three newly elected members of its board of Directors at its Dec. 11 board meeting. The new directors are Anabel Canseco for Zone 2, Sally DeVito for Zone 4 and Howard Salmon for Zone 5. The oath of office was administered by General Counsel Jeff Scott.

Canseco replaces Mike Stanicek, DeVito takes Barbara Mroz's seat and Salmon fills the seat previously held by Terry Brown. All three of their terms run from December 2024 to November 2028.

Also at that meeting, director Jennifer Jeffries was elected as chair of the board, DeVito as vice chair and Bil...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/05/2025 02:52