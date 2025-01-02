FRHD installs new directors

Fallbrook Regional Health District installed three newly elected members of its board of Directors at its Dec. 11 board meeting. The new directors are Anabel Canseco for Zone 2, Sally DeVito for Zone 4 and Howard Salmon for Zone 5. The oath of office was administered by General Counsel Jeff Scott.

Canseco replaces Mike Stanicek, DeVito takes Barbara Mroz's seat and Salmon fills the seat previously held by Terry Brown. All three of their terms run from December 2024 to November 2028.

Also at that meeting, director Jennifer Jeffries was elected as chair of the board, DeVito as vice chair and Bil...