Getting ready for 'The Big Prune'

Happy New Year – let's hope for ideal rose growing weather for 2025. Last winter was wetter than the two previous winters (2022-2023 of 18.79 inches, 2023-2024 of 22.70 inches) which is above the average seasonal precipitation of 13.21 inches for Temecula. The current 2024-2025 season has been significantly drier so far, with only 0.46 inches recorded by mid-December.

Temperatures for the first week of January 2025 are expected to be in the high 60s to the mid-high 70s. Looking further ahead, the forecast for the Temecula Valley (and other inland valleys) for the next two weeks calls for lows...