Health Right Here: Endovascular Hemorrhoid Embolization is a less invasive alternative to surgery

Hemorrhoidal disease is a common and often debilitating condition affecting millions of people in the United States. Traditionally, hemorrhoids have been treated through invasive surgical procedures requiring general anesthesia and uncomfortable trans-anal suture ligation, but more recently, endovascular hemorrhoid embolization (EHE) has emerged as a less intrusive alternative.

A clinical trial study – the highest level of evidence in medicine – published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, “Embolization of the Superior Rectal Arteries versus Closed Hemorrhoidectomy (Fergu...