NCFPD approves purchase of new cardiac monitors

The North County Fire Protection District will be obtaining 11 new advanced life support cardiac monitors.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Dec. 10 to approve a lease-to-buy contract with Stryker for the cardiac monitors. The total purchase price is $827,534.98, and the fire district will make five annual payments of $184,436.39 with an option to buy the equipment for $1 after five years.

“We ended up saving $85,000,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

The fire district began its paramedic program in 1990. In December 2017, the board approved the purchase of 10 LifePak 15 electrocardiogram monit...