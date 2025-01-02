NCFPD approves purchase of new cardiac monitors

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
The North County Fire Protection District will be obtaining 11 new advanced life support cardiac monitors.
The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Dec. 10 to approve a lease-to-buy contract with Stryker for the cardiac monitors. The total purchase price is $827,534.98, and the fire district will make five annual payments of $184,436.39 with an option to buy the equipment for $1 after five years.
“We ended up saving $85,000,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.
The fire district began its paramedic program in 1990. In December 2017, the board approved the purchase of 10 LifePak 15 electrocardiogram monit...
