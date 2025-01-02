Rainbow MWD approves purchase order for odor control chemicals

An odor control product called Bioxide will be used in the Rainbow Municipal Water District’s wastewater collection system.

Rainbow’s board voted 5-0 Dec. 10 to approve a purchase order with Evoqua for the chemical. Rainbow will pay $3.92 per gallon in minimum 2,400-gallon loads for the Bioxide.

“It’s really to sequester odors or eliminate odors in our wastewater collection system,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley.

The benefits will be to more than just residents within smelling distance of the sewer system. “It also protects our pipelines,” Wiley said. “It also protects our infrastruc...