Driver dies in Rainbow Canyon Road crash

A 23-year-old Hemet man was killed early Monday after his car veered off Rainbow Canyon Road and crashed into a large rock, authorities said.

The incident occurred on December 30, 2024, at approximately 12:08 a.m., when the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road, just south of the Temecula city limit. For reasons still under investigation, the driver made an unsafe turning movement, causing the car to leave the roadway and descend a steep embankment.

The vehicle came to rest approximately 150 to 200 feet down the canyon after striking a large rock, sustain...