Making the Most of 2025

What lies ahead for you in 2025? Some of you have enjoyable vacations you’re looking forward to or visits to see family or friends in another state. Yet we know that each new year brings not only times of joy but also times of suffering and trials. As I reflect back on 2024, I can remember both the good times and the times of testing.

As you face difficult challenges in this new year, remember that in the Bible God makes two important promises regarding trials and perseverance:

The First Promise: Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters whenever you face trials of many kinds. Because you...