Motorcycle accident closes Grade Road

At approximately 1:23 pm today, Sunday, Jan. 5, a motorcycle accident was reported on Grade Road on the backside of Palomar Mountain, near mile marker 10.60, a rural stretch of roadway surrounded by rolling hills and sharp curves. The initial report, coded as Incident 0335, described two motorcycles involved in a collision. There were no other vehicles reported at the scene.

Emergency services were dispatched at 1:32 pm, with fire department personnel en route and preparing to close the roadway in both directions to ensure the safety of responders and motorists. The precise location was marked at Lat/Lon: 33.306945, -116.857179. Responders noted that the motorcycles were blocking the roadway, prompting immediate action to secure the area.

At 1:37 pm, communications confirmed that only the two motorcycles were involved in the accident, with no additional vehicles contributing to the collision. Fire and medical units were actively engaged in assessing the situation and coordinating efforts to provide aid to the riders.

By 1:40 pm, further communication with the Central Operations Dispatch System (CORDS) confirmed that emergency medical responders were actively assisting the injured parties. The severity of injuries remained unclear at the time of the initial report, but the prompt closure of the roadway highlighted the seriousness of the incident.