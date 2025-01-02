NCFPD approves $5 increase in directors' per diem

Board members of the North County Fire Protection District will now receive per diem pay of $105 for attending meetings and other eligible events.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Dec. 10 to approve the second reading and adoption of the $5 per diem increase. The increase from $100 becomes effective Jan. 9, although the next scheduled board meeting is not until Jan. 28.

“We have not raised our director compensation in 18 years,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

NCFPD board members receive per diem pay for each regular or special board meeting attended, each regular or special advisory meeting...